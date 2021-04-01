Sam Allardyce makes Conor Gallagher admission over Chelsea and West Brom future

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce believes Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher would benefit staying at the club if they survive Premier League relegation this season.

Gallagher, 21, joined the Baggies on a season-long loan for the 2020/21 campaign and has made 22 league starts for the side who are currently in 19th place.

They are likely to go down this season - West Brom are currently 10 points adrift from safety, but in the unlikely event of them staying up, Allardyce thinks Gallagher staying instead of returning to Chelsea would be of a benefit to his development.

West Brom travel to west London on Saturday in the Premier League to face the Blues, but Gallagher will be unavailable to play against his parent club.

Speaking on Thursday, Allardyce said: “If we stay in the Premier League, I would hope he [Gallagher] would be here, not Chelsea.

“He would be better off being with us. When you lose more than you win, it makes you tougher and more determined. It will only stand him in good stead."

It has been reported that Gallagher is set to be handed a chance in the first-team under Thomas Tuchel next season at Chelsea when he returns from the Midlands back to Cobham.

Gallagher has enjoyed his time playing in the top-flight and is hoping to continue his upwards trajectory.

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it.

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

