NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Sam Allardyce praises Thomas Tuchel's impact at Chelsea since appointment

Author:
Publish date:

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce believes Thomas Tuchel 'has done the right thing' since taking over at Chelsea in January.

Tuchel has steadied the ship in west London which has seen him oversee the Blues go 14 games unbeaten since he took charge. 

Chelsea have Champions League qualification back in their hands and are still going strong in both the Champions League and FA Cup. 

sipa_32710819

Domestic action returns this weekend and Tuchel's men host the Baggies in west London, and Allardyce was full of praise for the German ahead of the Premier League meeting.

He told a press conference: "He has done the right thing, start with clean sheets and build from there. Not to say Chelsea are not entertaining because they are."

Chelsea have kept 12 clean sheets in the opening 14 games, conceding just twice, and haven't conceded a goal in their last seven games in all competitions. 

Allardyce is aware of the task at hand on Saturday as they sit all the way down in 19th as they battle to survive the drop with nine games to play of the 2020/21 campaign. 

sipa_32452339

West Brom will be without star man Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible to play against his parent club. 

Allardyce thinks that Gallagher would benefit from playing at the Hawthorns again next season if they avoid relegation.

He added: "If we stay in the Premier League, I would hope he [Gallagher] would be here, not Chelsea.

“He would be better off being with us. When you lose more than you win, it makes you tougher and more determined. It will only stand him in good stead."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32627188
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea interested in signing Real Madrid star Lucas Vázquez on free transfer

sipa_32710819
News

Sam Allardyce praises Thomas Tuchel's impact at Chelsea since appointment

sipa_32701693
News

When Chelsea will meet with Erling Haaland's representatives to discuss summer transfer

sipa_32795958
Transfer News

Chelsea 'lead the race' for Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero amid Barcelona interest

Mase cover
News

"There are a lot of idiots out there" - Roy Keane hits out at Mason Mount critics

sipa_32452339
News

Sam Allardyce makes Conor Gallagher admission over Chelsea and West Brom future

sipa_32578032
Transfer News

Borussia Dortmund chief outlines Erling Haaland stance to agent Mino Raiola during talks over future

sipa_32578025
Transfer News

How much Erling Haaland will demand in wages if he makes £150M transfer to Chelsea, Man City or Man Utd