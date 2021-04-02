Sam Allardyce praises Thomas Tuchel's impact at Chelsea since appointment

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce believes Thomas Tuchel 'has done the right thing' since taking over at Chelsea in January.

Tuchel has steadied the ship in west London which has seen him oversee the Blues go 14 games unbeaten since he took charge.

Chelsea have Champions League qualification back in their hands and are still going strong in both the Champions League and FA Cup.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Domestic action returns this weekend and Tuchel's men host the Baggies in west London, and Allardyce was full of praise for the German ahead of the Premier League meeting.

He told a press conference: "He has done the right thing, start with clean sheets and build from there. Not to say Chelsea are not entertaining because they are."

Chelsea have kept 12 clean sheets in the opening 14 games, conceding just twice, and haven't conceded a goal in their last seven games in all competitions.

Allardyce is aware of the task at hand on Saturday as they sit all the way down in 19th as they battle to survive the drop with nine games to play of the 2020/21 campaign.

(Photo by Richard Long/News Images/Sipa USA)

West Brom will be without star man Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Allardyce thinks that Gallagher would benefit from playing at the Hawthorns again next season if they avoid relegation.

He added: "If we stay in the Premier League, I would hope he [Gallagher] would be here, not Chelsea.

“He would be better off being with us. When you lose more than you win, it makes you tougher and more determined. It will only stand him in good stead."

