Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or

IMAGO / Clive Howes

It was two top 20 finishes for the blue duo.

The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. 

Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one of four players from the Women's Super League to make the cut. 

After a phenomenal 2021/22 season with Chelsea, winning a domestic treble which included a third consecutive league title, the dominant centre-half helped lead England to their first ever UEFA Euros triumph in the summer, picking up a Player of The Match along the way. 

Millie Bright

Kerr took third for a second year running, with Barcelona's Alexia Putellas going for gold once again, and Arsenal's Beth Mead finishing second. 

Chelsea's prolific forward has already earned four separate individual awards over the past 12 months as she ended last season with PFA Players' Player of the Year and the WSL's POTY, as well as the Golden Boot with 20 goals in 20 matches, and the club's POTY. 

It was also announced that the Australia captain has been nominated for the BBC Women's Footballer of The Year and the results of which will be announced on 9 November. 

Sam Kerr with the WSL trophy and the Golden Boot

Chelsea returned to domestic duties on Sunday following the international break last week with a 3-1 victory over Everton and, will next be in action vs Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday. 

