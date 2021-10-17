Malang Sarr Hails Chalobah & Christensen for Making Premier League 'Really Easy'

    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Malang Sarr Hails Chelsea Duo for Making Premier League 'Really Easy'

    Author:

    Malang Sarr has praised Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen for making it 'really easy' for him to slot into the Chelsea defence.

    Thomas Tuchel showed his faith in Sarr as Antonio Rudiger (back) and Thiago Silva were unavailable against Brentford. 

    Sarr was handed his league debut as Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Brentford on Saturday evening and ran out 1-0 winners following Ben Chilwell's first-half strike.

    sipa_35594509 (1)

    The Chelsea defence were tested but the Bees were kept out. Chelsea had Edouard Mendy to thank for that and the three points, but Sarr proved many wrong with an assured display at the back in a makeshift and new look back three. 

    The 22-year-old made the most clearances (10) and most interceptions (6) in a single game by a Blues player in the league, highlighting his strong debut in west London.

    Alongside Chalobah and Christensen who have both been outstanding this season, the Frenchman was very quick to praise his defensive duo.

    "It's really easy for me to adapt and talk to them because they are really close to each other, really want to help the team to win. As soon as you have a team player, it's really easy for you to step in and fit in." 

    sipa_35594781
