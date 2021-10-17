    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Malang Sarr: Chelsea Know What They Have to Do in Premier League Title Race

    Author:

    Malang Sarr says Chelsea completed the job they knew they needed to do as they claimed all three points against Brentford in the Premier League.

    The 22-year-old was trusted by Thomas Tuchel to make his league debut in west London on Saturday evening and he produced a s(t)ar(r) performance against the Bees.

    He slotted into the backline alongside Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah and they kept a clean sheet to seal a 1-0 win, thanks to Ben Chilwell's clean half-volley past David Raya

    "It's really easy for me to adapt and talk to them because they are really close to each other, really want to help the team to win," he said on his defensive partners. "As soon as you have a team player, it's really easy for you to step in and fit in."

    The win on Saturday evening saw Chelsea move back to the top of the league ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. They were under pressure to take all three points after the pair won both of their games ahead of the Blues' evening kick off. 

    But they got the job done and Sarr insists Chelsea knows what they needed and still need to do to remain in contention at the top of the table.

    "We know the league is competitive. We knew we needed the three points, and that's what we did," Sarr told Chelsea TV. 

