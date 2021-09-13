Sarr, Loftus-Cheek & Barkley in Chelsea Squad to Face Zenit for Champions League Clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea trio Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley will all be in the squad to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking to retain their European title and their defence begins against the Russian side in west London.

Tuchel won't have Christian Pulisic or N'Golo Kante at his disposal. Both remain out through injury, however it means there is extra slots in the 23-man squad for the Champions League meeting.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Sarr, Loftus-Cheek and Barkley, all of whom couldn't find moves away during the summer window and were subsequently handed first-team squad numbers, will all benefit after Tuchel revealed they would be in the squad to face Zenit in midweek.

"Malang is in the squad, Ruben is in the squad like he was for Liverpool. Ross Barkley was in the squad against Aston Villa. We have a tight, small, high quality group. They did not for whatever reason find or accept other clubs. It does not matter. Now they deserve the next step to be part of this group.

(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

"Once you are part of it, you have to match expectations and the high level of the group and be ready. When they are in the group they need to do everything to be match ready. I have the feeling that they are, otherwise they would not be on the list or bench. They show good mentality, put their personal relationships aside and live it day by day, this is what we demand. No promises are made, anything can happen."

He added: "If you get registered it is your duty to get ready. When you get dressed up in this dressing room and come here to Chelsea everyday then it is your duty to be ready. This is the baseline for everything. You need to be ready. You step into the building and onto the training pitch you must be ready. Everyday to train and to play is the baseline for everything. Nobody gets a gift here."

