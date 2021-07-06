Former Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Believes Jorginho Should Win Ballon d'Or Following Impressive Euro 2020 Campaign

Jorginho was ridiculed for being Sarri's son at Chelsea, but now the whole world can see his qualities.

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has backed his former player and international collegue Jorginho to win the Ballon d'Or this year, if Italy win Euro 2020.

Sarri lifted the lid on all things regarding his Chelsea departure in an exclusive interview in Italy.

Speaking to Alfredo Pedulla, Sarri backed his former player to lift this year's Ballon d'Or.

The Italian midfielder rejected an approach from Manchester City to link up with his former Napoli boss at Chelsea and the Blues haven't looked back since as Jorginho played a pivotal part as Chelsea won the Europa League and Champions League since his signing.

Maurizio Sarri signed Jorginho in his first and only season at Chelsea Photo by Chelsea F.C.

Speaking on Jorginho's chances at the Ballon d'Or, Sarri said: “If Italy were to win the European Championship, it is clear that he would become one (a favourite for the award),

"He is a refined player, probably not understandable by everyone. You have to set your eyes on him and only watch him in the game. He is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is its greatness.”

Jorginho has been in impressive form for Italy at the European Championships Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA

With Jorginho set to stay at Chelsea following an impressive display at Euro 2020, where Italy have reached the semi-finals, the 29-year-old has also weighed in on suggestions that he could win the award.

“I don’t think about it, everything that is happening is the consequence of hard work. My priority is the group. Rejoicing together with my teammates and friends, is more beautiful than rejoicing alone.” he said.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri's Italy side face Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final, with the winner earning a place to play for the trophy against England or Denmark on Sunday 11 July.

