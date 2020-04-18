Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Maurizio Sarri reveals Chelsea squad cried after Europa League triumph against Arsenal

Ben Davies

Ex-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed he had a confrontational relationship with the Chelsea dressing room during his reign at Stamford Bridge during the 2018-19 season despite a frosty end to his era in West London.

The Italian left the Blues after one season, immediately becoming the new Juventus boss, despite leading the Blues to Europa League glory and a 3rd place finish in the Premier League, securing the club's status in the Champions League the following season.

Now, despite a tense relationship with supporters as a result of frustration at his style of play, the 61-year-old opened up about the atmosphere in the Chelsea dressing room during his spell at the club, and expressed his feelings during his time at the helm.

0_Sarri-and-Jorginho
Maurizio Sarri was heavily criticised for his performance as manager of the club, including his close relationship with 2018 summer addition Jorginho, with the Blues recording a 61.9% win rate during his reign.Getty Images

"At Chelsea, I had a confrontational relationship with the dressing room for the first six months but eventually the human relationship comes out and after the Europa League final we all cried together. I am not someone who gives pats on the back. I talk a lot about their mistakes and little about what is done well. At the start it can be difficult but then they recognise it is honest and they learn to appreciate who you are."

- Maurizio Sarri told The Mirror

Sarri also spoke about his sentiment towards the English game and his love for his experience of the Premier League with Chelsea.

"Do I miss England? Only a bit. I would never live there, I don't understand how the Italians who are there do it. But football is another matter. I miss the Premier League. It is fantastic."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Cole: Frank Lampard needs to copy Man Utd to keep hold of three 'world class' Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has told Blues boss Frank Lampard to keep hold of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud who are set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Eden Hazard named 'the best Premier League player' by former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata

Former Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has been named the best player to play in the Premier League by his former teammate Juan Mata.

Matt Debono

Inter Milan 'draw up contract' for out-of-contract Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan have reportedly offered Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud a contract to sign for the Italian club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Ben Davies

Chelsea defender Reece James hails #PlayersTogether initiative to support NHS

Chelsea full-back Reece James has praised the initiative which was set up by a huge number of Premier League players.

Matt Debono

Willian: Out-of-contract winger wants to finish Premier League season with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Willian remains keen to play a part in this season's Premier League campaign beyond his contract if required, but criticised the ongoing calls for players being obliged to take salary cuts.

Ben Davies

Who is Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes?

LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to make the switch to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all showing interest.

Matt Debono

Lille president: Chelsea target Gabriel to join a 'really big club' - Everton & Arsenal interested

Lille president Gerard Lopez believes defender Gabriel Magalhaes will join a 'really big club' very soon amid interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea remain focused on completing 2019/20 Premier League season

Chelsea have continued their desire to see the remainder of the current Premier League season out.

Matt Debono

AC Milan face competition from PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AC Milan remaining in the hunt for a permanent deal for the €35 million-rated Frenchman.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic reflects on ‘really fun season’ at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reflected on his first season at the club after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Matt Debono