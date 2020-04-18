Maurizio Sarri reveals Chelsea squad cried after Europa League triumph against Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed he had a confrontational relationship with the Chelsea dressing room during his reign at Stamford Bridge during the 2018-19 season despite a frosty end to his era in West London.

The Italian left the Blues after one season, immediately becoming the new Juventus boss, despite leading the Blues to Europa League glory and a 3rd place finish in the Premier League, securing the club's status in the Champions League the following season.

Now, despite a tense relationship with supporters as a result of frustration at his style of play, the 61-year-old opened up about the atmosphere in the Chelsea dressing room during his spell at the club, and expressed his feelings during his time at the helm.

Maurizio Sarri was heavily criticised for his performance as manager of the club, including his close relationship with 2018 summer addition Jorginho, with the Blues recording a 61.9% win rate during his reign. Getty Images

"At Chelsea, I had a confrontational relationship with the dressing room for the first six months but eventually the human relationship comes out and after the Europa League final we all cried together. I am not someone who gives pats on the back. I talk a lot about their mistakes and little about what is done well. At the start it can be difficult but then they recognise it is honest and they learn to appreciate who you are." - Maurizio Sarri told The Mirror

Sarri also spoke about his sentiment towards the English game and his love for his experience of the Premier League with Chelsea.

"Do I miss England? Only a bit. I would never live there, I don't understand how the Italians who are there do it. But football is another matter. I miss the Premier League. It is fantastic."

