A bid from Saudi Media Group to purchase Chelsea Football Club is 'not considered' to be a frontrunner to takeover the club.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Parties interested in buying the west London side soon expressed their interest in doing so, with a deadline of last Friday 18 March being set for all official bids to be submitted.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to The Athletic, a bid from the Saudi Media Group is 'not considered' to be one of the frontrunners to win the race for the takeover of the club.

Previous reports revealed that they had made a bid of around £2.7 billion for the World and European Champions with the man leading the consortium, Mohamed Alkhereiji, said to be a Chelsea fan himself.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, are reportedly keen to complete the takeover process by the end of the month.

They have also offered a timeline of when it could all be finalised, with the merchant bank looking to make a shortlist of four parties who could be considered to be the best fit for the club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It is believed that they and Chelsea have received less than ten 'serious' bids as the process of the takeover continues.

However, other reports have suggested that the club have already 'effectively chosen' their preferred bidders to go through to the next stage.

