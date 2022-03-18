Saudi Media Group Encouraged to Proceed With Chelsea Bid as Premier League Have 'Little Reason' to Block Sale

Saudi Media Group have been encouraged to proceed with their bid for Chelsea as the Premier League have little reason to block a sale to the consortium.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the consortium have been encouraged to proceed with their bid ahead of the deadline.

He continues to state that their bid is being finalised and it will be sent to Raine Group before 9pm. There is a good active dialogue between those involved and have faced no issues in the process.

It is believed that Saudi Media Group can attract the most lucrative sponsors to Chelsea and broaden the club's fanbase. They would also set up academies in the Middle East and use the women's team to change perceptions of how the sport is perceived.

They intend to continue investing heavily in Chesea's academy, as well as the women's team.

As it stands, the Premier League would have little reason to block any sale to the group.

This comes after Todd Boehly added Clearlake Capital to his consortium, who are now 'overfunded' with more capital than required to buy Chelsea.

A group of Chelsea fans have submitted an offer under ChelseaDAO, and they could hope to buy a 10% stake in the club.

Furthermore, C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group are preparing to bid for the Club.

The latest name to be linked is a gulf-billionaire, who has Tal Ben Haim brokering a deal after he submitted a $2 billion bid.

It remains to be seen as to if there are any further twists and turns in the chase for the ownership at Stamford Bridge as we approach the deadline.

