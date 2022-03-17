Saudi Media Group Have 'No Direct Links to Saudi Government' Following Chelsea Bid

Saudi Media Group, a private consortium set up to purchase Chelsea, have no direct links to the Saudi Government, according to reports.

The group have reportedly made a bid of $3.5 billion, which would meet Roman Abramovich's valuation of Chelsea.

As per Guardian Sport, sources claim that the Saudi Media Group do not have direct links to the Saudi Government.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes ahead of Friday's deadline as Raine Group named March 18 as the last day for bids to come in for Chelsea.

The Guardian states: 'Sources have said, in response to questions regarding a possible Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test, that Saudi Media has no direct links to the Saudi government.'

Furthermore, UK's sports minister, Nigel Huddlestone, has opened up on a bid from a Saudi consortium as he said: “Saudi Arabia is an important partner of the UK in investment, intelligence and culture. We welcome Saudi Arabian investment.”

It remains to be seen as to whether the consortium are successful with their bid as Raine Group are set to whittle the bids down to two or three preferred owners after Friday's deadline.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was previously reported that buyers have been advised that a cash offer for Chelsea, and being the highest bidder, will be crucial if they wish to win the race to buy the Club.

Mohamed Alkhereiji is a Chelsea fan leading the private consortium to take over the Blues from Abramovich.

It had previously been revealed that Saudi Media wished to renew the contracts of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta and redevelop Stamford Bridge.

Going into the deadline, there could be 27 bids going in with up to 12 of these not yet made public.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful but the Saudi consoritum appear to have no problems facing them if they are to take over.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube