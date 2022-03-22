Saudi Media Group have made a 'strong offer' to buy Chelsea Football Club amid Raine Group's upcoming decision, according to reports.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the World and European Champions, are expected to make a decision soon on who they believe is best fit to takeover the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs, the Saudi Media Group made a 'strong offer' to buy Chelsea.

They were previously reported to have made a bid of around £2.7 billion, with their leading man Mohamed Alkhereiji also believed to be a Blues fan himself.

However, it is believed that they are the 'least likely group to facilitate a fast sale', with Raine Group hoping to complete the takeover process by the end of the month.

A shortlist of four parties is set to be revealed as those who are considered to be best fit to buy the club, with the deadline for official submitted bids being last Friday 18 March.

IMAGO / PA Images

Saudi Media Group are joined by a number of parties also interested in buying the west London side.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly is said to be one of the frontrunners, with belief that a US based bid will win the takeover race.

Nick Candy, who is a British businessman and Chelsea fan, is also considered to be leading one of the more interested parties.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube