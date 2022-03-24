Skip to main content
Saudi Media Group Not Shortlisted by Raine Group for Chelsea Takeover

Saudi Media Group have not made it onto Raine Group's shortlist for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

The Blues have been up for sale since the beginning of March, with current owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government just a week after they were listed for sale. 

Raine Group have been overseeing the takeover of the west London side and are set to announce a shortlist of bidders who will go through to the next stage of the process. 

imago1010479508h (3)

According to Jacob Steinberg, the Saudi Media Group have been unable to get onto Raine Group's shortlist for the takeover of Chelsea.

Nizaar Kinsella has also revealed that even though they said to be 'disappointed' with the news, they would be open to joining another consortium in the search of purchasing the World and European Champions.

Saudi Media Group were one of the interested parties who were in the race for the purchase of the Blues.

They were reported to have made an offer of around £2.7 billion to buy the Premier League side, with leading man Mohamed Alkhereiji said to also be a fan of the club himself.

imago1010608629h (1)

One of the members involved in the group, Khalid Al Khudair, revealed their disappointment at the news as he said: "We did our best, disappointed, but we will continue to bleed Blue."

However, reports earlier in the week revealed that the Premier League were urged to block any Saudi-linked takeover of the club, with them facing previous criticism over the purchase of Newcastle United in October 2021.

Human Rights Watch have also called for them to amend their current owner's test in order to ensure that 'dictators and kleptocrats whitewashing their reputations' are unable to make it into English football.

More to follow...

imago1010743321h
