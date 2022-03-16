Saudi Media Group Set to Be Highest Chelsea Bidder With $3.5BN Offer

Saudi Media Group are set to be the highest bidder for Chelsea Football Club ahead of Friday's deadline, according to reports.

Wednesday saw progression from several interested parties as the March 18 deadline to submit bids approaches.

As per Ben Jacobs, the Saudi Media Group are set to be the highest bidders to purchase Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

The journalist writes: "Saudi Media Group's bid is $3.5 billion. Think this will be the highest offer given the circumstances but there won't be much between the handful of serious bidders."

There are several interested parties, with around 20 credible parties having shown their interest in buying after Abramovich announced he was selling the club at the beginning of the month.

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are seen as 'serious contenders' to purchase the club.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss are believed to be one of those, as well as the British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy, who is said to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

However, these are set to be outbid by Saudi Media Group and this could bode well for the group.

It was previously reported that buyers have been advised that a cash offer for Chelsea, and being the highest bidder, will be crucial if they wish to win the race to buy the Club.

Mohamed Alkhereiji is a Chelsea fan leading a private consortium to take over the Blues from Abramovich and has no direct links to the government, Jacobs states.

He continues to report that there is support in finding funding and partners, but no financial backing as of yet.

It had previously been revealed that Saudi Media wished to renew the contracts of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

They also have plans for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge and are keen on investing in both the academy and women's sides at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful, but it is only a matter of time until Chelsea have new owners.

