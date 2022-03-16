Saudi Media are set to have their bid for Chelsea Football Club ready by the end of the week, according to reports.

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich revealed at the beginning of the month he is to sell the club and despite the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government, a sale is still expected to take place.

A deadline of Friday 18 March has been set by the club for prospective buyers to submit their official bids for the west London side.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the Saudi Media Group will have their bid for the World and European Champions ready for the deadline on Friday.

It was reported earlier in the week that they had made a bid of £2.7 billion for the club, with Chelsea fan Mohamed Alkhereiji leading the private consortium.

Some of the details of their plans for the club were also revealed, including the contract renewals of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, as well as the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

They are believed to be one of a number of interested parties in purchasing the club as the Friday deadline approaches.

IMAGO / PA Images

The UK Government has recognised two parties as those who are 'serious contenders' to buy the club.

A Swiss-American consortium led by Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly is one, with the British businessman and Blues fan Nick Candy being the other.

It was reported that there were discussions between the two parties to create a 'super consortium', but it is believed that Candy will not be joining Wyss and Boehly in a bid for the club.

