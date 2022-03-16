Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Saudi Media Group to Have Chelsea Bid Ready by Friday Deadline

Saudi Media are set to have their bid for Chelsea Football Club ready by the end of the week, according to reports.

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich revealed at the beginning of the month he is to sell the club and despite the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government, a sale is still expected to take place. 

A deadline of Friday 18 March has been set by the club for prospective buyers to submit their official bids for the west London side.

imago1010479509h

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the Saudi Media Group will have their bid for the World and European Champions ready for the deadline on Friday.

It was reported earlier in the week that they had made a bid of £2.7 billion for the club, with Chelsea fan Mohamed Alkhereiji leading the private consortium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Some of the details of their plans for the club were also revealed, including the contract renewals of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, as well as the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

They are believed to be one of a number of interested parties in purchasing the club as the Friday deadline approaches.

imago1010479811h

The UK Government has recognised two parties as those who are 'serious contenders' to buy the club.

A Swiss-American consortium led by Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly is one, with the British businessman and Blues fan Nick Candy being the other.

It was reported that there were discussions between the two parties to create a 'super consortium', but it is believed that Candy will not be joining Wyss and Boehly in a bid for the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010106885h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Joins Kai Havertz in Offering to Pay for Chelsea Travel to Middlesbrough

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago0038007694h
News

Ricketts Family Confirm They Will Bid for Chelsea on Friday's Deadline & Outline Ambitions

By Nick Emms34 minutes ago
imago0077529387h
News

Swiss-American Consortium Not Joining Forces With Nick Candy to Buy Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt52 minutes ago
imago0046129121h
News

Ricketts Family Join Hedge Fund Billionaire Ken Griffin to Mount 'Blockbuster' Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms58 minutes ago
imago1010479508h
News

Nick Candy Discussed Joining Swiss-American Consortium to Buy Chelsea FC

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1004286174h
News

Wyss-Boehly Consortium Not Worried About Recent Saudi Interest in Chelsea Sale

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1009184106h
News

Premier League to Scrutinise New Owners & Sales of Clubs But Not Before Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0152699627h
News

Boehly-Wyss Consortium Still Looking for Partners Despite Submitting Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago