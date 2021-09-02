Saul Niguez Delivers Message to Chelsea Fans Following Season-Long Loan Move

Chelsea new-boy Saul Niguez has delivered a message to his new fans following a season-long loan move from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

The midfielder signed despite complications with the paperwork that put the deal at risk.

Speaking to Chelsea FC in his first interview with the club, Saul told the fans what to expect of him.

"I am a team palyer. I always play for the team. I could define myself as a box-to-box midfielder. I like joining the attack and scoring goals but also defending when needed." he said.

Saul has taken the number 17 shirt, which he wore for two seasons after breaking onto the scene at Atletico Madrid.

He went on to discuss many subjects such as Thomas Tuchel, his excitement to meet his new teammates and learn the language during his initial one year period in England.

Chelsea have an option to turn the loan deal into a permanent signing next season if Saul impresses during his time in London.

Speaking on joining Chelsea, Saul said:"I think it's really important for me in order to feel comfortable in the pitch and to deliver for Chelsea."

The 26-year-old ended this interview with a message to the Chelsea fans.

"About the fans, I am really grateful. I've received tons of positive messages from them so thank you very much, I'll give it all for this club." he said.

The Spaniard could make his debut as Chelsea face Aston Villa after the international break.

