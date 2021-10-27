Saul's Three-Word verdict Following Chelsea Return vs Southampton

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saul Niguez Reflects on Chelsea Display After Return vs Southampton in Carabao Cup

    Author:

    Saul Niguez was satisfied with Chelsea's Carabao Cup progression into the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout win against Southampton on Tuesday night.

    The 26-year-old has rarely featured for the Blues this term since his loan switch from Atletico Madrid. He struggled in his early days at Chelsea against Aston Villa on his debut and has featured barely since. 

    Thomas Tuchel has been waiting for the right time and gave no indication as to whether Saul would play against Southampton. But he did. He was one of six changes to the side in west London, partnering up with Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

    sipa_35777847

    Saul grew into the game and had several chances in the game to score. He had a header well saved by Fraser Forster in the first half, before striking a great chance wide in the second half. Forster was then on hand to deny the Spaniard once again as his curling effort looked destined for the top corner.

    It was a much improved performance from Saul and he was pleased to see his side progress as they won 4-3 on penalties after it ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

    "Work done team!" he wrote on social media after the game. 

    sipa_35776624

    Tuchel was also extremely complimentary of his display against the Saints. 

    "Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him. I am happy. We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35776849
    News

    Saul's Three-Word verdict Following Chelsea Return vs Southampton

    just now
    sipa_35324136
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Offers Andreas Christensen Injury Update

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35707087 (4)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta Injury Update Following Southampton Absence

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Revealed: Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United's 2018 Managerial Shortlist

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35371909 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Delivers Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury Update After Southampton Absence

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35372460 (1)
    News

    Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Chelsea Despite Carabao Cup Defeat

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35775273
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits That He Was Impressed by Kepa Arrizabalaga's Display vs Southampton

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35775667
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Saul Niguez Following Impressive Southampton Performance

    8 hours ago