Saul Niguez Highlights Key Personality Trait That Will Help Him Settle in at Chelsea

Chelsea's Deadline Day signing Saul Niguez has revealed a key personality trait that he possesses which will help him settle in at the Champions of Europe following his move on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old beat the deadline to sign for Thomas Tuchel's side on Tuesday and has had his first training sessions at Cobham.

Speaking to Chelsea FC in his first interview with the club, Saul discussed his winning mentality.

Chelsea FC

The Spaniard lifted the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid last season, beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to win the league.

Speaking on how important having a history of winning is, Saul said: "It's important becuase I won La Liga with Atletico Madrid after a hard year for me.

"Winning titles with Atletico is always special but in the end, I'm always hungry for titles. You always want to win."

Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy last season, just months after Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard.

The midfielder has also spoken about how excited he is to learn under the German manager, who he believes will 'benefit' him personally.

Saul admitted that he was a team player in his message to the Chelsea fans and is looking to win even more silverware during his time in west London.

"I did it last year but I want it more and more this year." he said.

Saul will train with his new teammates ahead of Chelsea's match against Aston Villa and will be available for selection immediately.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube