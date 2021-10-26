Saul, Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton in Carabao Cup

Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes to his Chelsea side against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, with N'Golo Kante back available for selection.

Chelsea host the Saints for the second time in a month. They saw off Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the Premier League on October 2 and will be looking to do the double over them just over three weeks later.

It's a run of four wins in a row for Chelsea and changes are set to be made by Tuchel in midweek to ensure the squad is refreshed to minimise the risk of injury amid Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner's (hamstring) absence.

"Sometimes you can never be fully sure," said Tuchel ahead of the game on making changes, "do you interrupt a good flow, is it better to keep every body playing to keep the momentum going, or is it a moment to give some players a rest?

"Listen, we have an excellent department at Cobham who help us making these decisions, like the guys analysing, monitoring, treat the players. Everybody can put their heads together and make decisions because we have to admit we have the late game on Wednesday and the early game on Saturday and now another one on Tuesday. So it is very likely we have some changes.

"At the moment I am happy that everyone who plays, plays with the same style and intensity. How many changes I do not know."

N'Golo Kante will be a welcome return for Chelsea as he is made available for selection following muscle tightness.

Here's the latest Chelsea team news ahead of the Carabao Cup tie:

Saul Niguez

Tuchel could hand the 26-year-old his fourth appearance of the season for the Blues. Saul has been limited of chances since making the loan switch from Atletico Madrid.

Saul has fallen to sixth place in the midfield pecking order it appears, last place, but is expected to feature on Tuesday night.

The Chelsea boss wouldn't confirm if the Spaniard would start, saying: "Still, it needs to make sense and we need to be fair to the players in his position. Do we have his position available? That position where he can show his potential and then get better and better. Let's see. It is not decided yet but in general, yes (it is a chance for Saul to kick start his Chelsea career)."

N'Golo Kante

The 30-year-old will return and be available for selection on Tuesday night. He missed the Norwich win due to some muscle tightness, a decision made by Tuchel due to not wanting to take any risks.

But Tuchel has confirmed the Frenchman will be available to face the Saints.

"The game was too early," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website on Kante's unavailability against Norwich. "He did the full training on Friday and after training, he said he feels his muscles a bit tight.



"He went to the physios for massages and for some treatment and he actually wanted to wait until Saturday in the morning to take the decision. I said no, it's such an early game tomorrow, the possibility that it will change is not so high.

"I said take your time and it was simply one day too early. If the match would have been on Sunday he would have played. So he is fully available for Tuesday and for Newcastle."

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old has been injured with an ankle problem since the start of September and is yet to make his return to the team.

Tuchel confirmed Pulisic was close but weren't ready to rush him back after several pain setbacks. The Chelsea boss hasn't delivered a positive update since, and with him believed to be in individual training, he's unlikely to be available for the last-16 tie.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Both forwards remain out for the Carabao Cup encounter. After injuring their ankle and hamstring, respectively, Tuchel ruled the duo out of the Norwich win and for Southampton's visit to the capital.

When they will return is unknown, but the Blues did manage to cope well without the pair after firing seven past Norwich City on Saturday.

