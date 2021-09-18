September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Saul Niguez: Ambitious Chelsea Squad Have Big Future

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has discussed Chelsea's ambitious plans to build upon their Champions League-winning season in 2020/21.

The Blues had shown interest in a variety of midfielders during the 2021 summer transfer window including Declan Rice and French youngster Aurelien Tchouameni.

In the end, the west London side opted for a season-long loan deal for Atletico Madrid's Saúl.

sipa_34781087

Speaking with Fabrizio Romano on Twitch TV, Saúl was incredibly optimistic about Chelsea's project.

"I think it is super positive, super ambitious," he told Fabrizio Romano.

"(Chelsea) are the club that won the Champions League, and I have come here to support the team. The team is the most important thing.

"There is a thin line between winning and losing, but being able to sign the two players they have (Romelu Lukaku and Saúl) speaks for where the club want to be in the coming years."

sipa_35000597

The 26-year-old went on to discuss how the side's age will benefit them in the years to come.

"In the end, the squad really is quite young. Their average age I believe is quite young, and they have a big future to be honest."

Chelsea's star signing of 2020, Kai Havertz, spoke to Sky Sports about how his side want to prove themselves against the best clubs in the world.

sipa_34677303

"The last couple of years in the league Man City and Liverpool, they have always been the best.

"We also said before that we are a little bit more like the hunters of Man City and Liverpool because they’ve showed in the last couple of years that they are unbelievable and we want to show that ourselves.

"We want to prove it ourselves again after the Champions League title. We will try our best."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (37)
News

Saul Niguez: Ambitious Chelsea Squad Have Big Future

sipa_33499943
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready to 'Accelerate Interest' With 'Attractive Proposal' for Aurelien Tchouameni

sipa_33456820
News

Edouard Mendy Energised By Chelsea Fans & Thomas Tuchel's Guidance

sipa_35009459 (1)
News

Tuchel: Lukaku Is the Perfect Fit for Chelsea Despite Harry Kane Interest

sipa_34759533
News

Mendy: You Have to Expect Competition Playing for Big Club Like Chelsea

sipa_34754824
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Will Accept No Less Than 'Massive Offer' From Chelsea for Declan Rice

pjimage (39)
News

Revealed: How Spurs & Chelsea Communicate During Transfer Negotiations

sipa_33631250
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Pays for Housekeeper's Son to Have Heart Surgery