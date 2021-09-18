Saul Niguez: Ambitious Chelsea Squad Have Big Future

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has discussed Chelsea's ambitious plans to build upon their Champions League-winning season in 2020/21.

The Blues had shown interest in a variety of midfielders during the 2021 summer transfer window including Declan Rice and French youngster Aurelien Tchouameni.

In the end, the west London side opted for a season-long loan deal for Atletico Madrid's Saúl.

Speaking with Fabrizio Romano on Twitch TV, Saúl was incredibly optimistic about Chelsea's project.

"I think it is super positive, super ambitious," he told Fabrizio Romano.

"(Chelsea) are the club that won the Champions League, and I have come here to support the team. The team is the most important thing.

"There is a thin line between winning and losing, but being able to sign the two players they have (Romelu Lukaku and Saúl) speaks for where the club want to be in the coming years."

The 26-year-old went on to discuss how the side's age will benefit them in the years to come.

"In the end, the squad really is quite young. Their average age I believe is quite young, and they have a big future to be honest."

Chelsea's star signing of 2020, Kai Havertz, spoke to Sky Sports about how his side want to prove themselves against the best clubs in the world.

"The last couple of years in the league Man City and Liverpool, they have always been the best.

"We also said before that we are a little bit more like the hunters of Man City and Liverpool because they’ve showed in the last couple of years that they are unbelievable and we want to show that ourselves.

"We want to prove it ourselves again after the Champions League title. We will try our best."

