Saul Niguez Confident of Chelsea Mounting Title Charge in Premier League & Champions League

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Saul Niguez Makes Big Chelsea Claim Ahead of Premier League & Champions League Title Challenge

Full of confidence.
Author:
Publish date:

New arrival Saul Niguez believes his spell at Chelsea will be 'great' despite a difficult start to his Blues career.

The 26-year-old completed a Deadline Day switch to Stamford Bridge on loan for the 2021/22 campaign which sees his move also include an option to buy should Chelsea wish to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season. 

After signing at the end of August right at the end of the transfer window, Saul joined the rest of the squad during the international break and made his debut against Aston Villa on Saturday

sipa_35000597

Thomas Tuchel threw the Spaniard in at the deep end and handed him his first start in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, opting to rest Jorginho. 

But he only lasted 45 minutes in west London. Saul struggled to adapt, which was normal, to life in the Premier League and the differences to Spain. He was caught on the ball several times which allowed Villa in, fortunately the Blues weren't punished for his errors.

He was taken off at half-time and was an unused substitute during the 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League in midweek

sipa_35000598

"Saul had trouble to adapt to the intensity and our structure and style of play, the intensity of the Premier League," said Tuchel following Saul's troubled debut.

But despite not having the 'greatest debut', Saul remains confident he will be able to succeed at Chelsea.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano in an interview, the Spain midfielder is '100 per cent sure' that he will have a great life at Chelsea.

He thanked the Blues faithful for helping him after his poor 45 minute showing on his debut, and insists Stamford Bridge is the 'perfect place' to learn and develop as a player.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (37)
News

Saul Niguez Confident of Chelsea Mounting Title Charge in Premier League & Champions League

sipa_35009459
News

Jorginho: Romelu Lukaku Is 'Hungry' to Grow At Chelsea Following £97.5M Return

sipa_34769144
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32699017
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_35009448
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Treb-el? Why Chelsea Should Set Their Sights On First-Ever Treble

Saúl Ñíguez's first training session at Chelsea - Soccer - O
News

Saul Niguez Names Impressive 'Dream' Starting XI of Player's He Has Played With Including a Chelsea Player and Two Former Blues

pjimage (13)
News

'Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku' - Saul Niguez Names Chelsea Players That Have Impressed Him

1006568753
News

'Two Months' - Saul Niguez Gives Estimation to Reach 'Top Level' for Chelsea