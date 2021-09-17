Saul Niguez Confident of Chelsea Mounting Title Charge in Premier League & Champions League

New arrival Saul Niguez believes his spell at Chelsea will be 'great' despite a difficult start to his Blues career.

The 26-year-old completed a Deadline Day switch to Stamford Bridge on loan for the 2021/22 campaign which sees his move also include an option to buy should Chelsea wish to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

After signing at the end of August right at the end of the transfer window, Saul joined the rest of the squad during the international break and made his debut against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel threw the Spaniard in at the deep end and handed him his first start in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, opting to rest Jorginho.

But he only lasted 45 minutes in west London. Saul struggled to adapt, which was normal, to life in the Premier League and the differences to Spain. He was caught on the ball several times which allowed Villa in, fortunately the Blues weren't punished for his errors.

He was taken off at half-time and was an unused substitute during the 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League in midweek.

"Saul had trouble to adapt to the intensity and our structure and style of play, the intensity of the Premier League," said Tuchel following Saul's troubled debut.

But despite not having the 'greatest debut', Saul remains confident he will be able to succeed at Chelsea.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano in an interview, the Spain midfielder is '100 per cent sure' that he will have a great life at Chelsea.

He thanked the Blues faithful for helping him after his poor 45 minute showing on his debut, and insists Stamford Bridge is the 'perfect place' to learn and develop as a player.

