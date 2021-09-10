Saul Niguez Could Make Chelsea Debut vs Aston Villa Due to N'Golo Kante Absence

Saul Niguez will be eager to make his Chelsea debut against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues in a last-minute move on Deadline Day last month from Atletico Madrid on an initial season-long loan.

He has settled into life in England, at Chelsea and at the Cobham training base and was joined by all of his new teammates this week as they returned from international duty.

Saul will be itching to make his debut and his chances of featuring in west London at the weekend have been boosted after N'Golo Kante was ruled out of the clash through injury.

"We were looking, not desperately, for alternatives and Saul was on the radar for many many years," said Tuchel.

"I know the player for many years. I was fighting in some other clubs for the player but it was never possible so when the situation was in the very end that it is possible to have a loan, we were excited.

"He is exactly the type of profile we need to give Jorginho and N'Golo the break they need. He is a good fit with Mateo, Jorgi and N’Golo. He has the ability to be strategic, good passing ability, a lot of volume. It is a good fit, he comes from a tough club and that's why I am absolutely happy."

Jorginho was also spotted with strapping around his leg which would see Saul given a chance in the midfield should Tuchel want fresh legs in his midfield to face Dean Smith's side.

Even if Saul doesn't start, in Kante's absence he is sure to at least earn a place on the bench on Saturday.

