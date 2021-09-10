September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Saul Niguez Could Make Chelsea Debut vs Aston Villa Due to N'Golo Kante Absence

In line to make his debut?
Author:
Publish date:

Saul Niguez will be eager to make his Chelsea debut against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues in a last-minute move on Deadline Day last month from Atletico Madrid on an initial season-long loan

He has settled into life in England, at Chelsea and at the Cobham training base and was joined by all of his new teammates this week as they returned from international duty.

Saul will be itching to make his debut and his chances of featuring in west London at the weekend have been boosted after N'Golo Kante was ruled out of the clash through injury

"We were looking, not desperately, for alternatives and Saul was on the radar for many many years," said Tuchel. 

"I know the player for many years. I was fighting in some other clubs for the player but it was never possible so when the situation was in the very end that it is possible to have a loan, we were excited. 

"He is exactly the type of profile we need to give Jorginho and N'Golo the break they need. He is a good fit with Mateo, Jorgi and N’Golo. He has the ability to be strategic, good passing ability, a lot of volume. It is a good fit, he comes from a tough club and that's why I am absolutely happy."

Jorginho was also spotted with strapping around his leg which would see Saul given a chance in the midfield should Tuchel want fresh legs in his midfield to face Dean Smith's side.

Even if Saul doesn't start, in Kante's absence he is sure to at least earn a place on the bench on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (22)
News

Saul Niguez Could Make Chelsea Debut vs Aston Villa Due to N'Golo Kante Absence

Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes International Duty Admission Amid World Cup Rumours

Tuchel cover 1
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes New Signings Admission: Lukaku and Saul 'Huge Example'

sipa_34578317
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Kante & Pulisic Out, Lukaku Set for Second Home Debut

pjimage (8)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Pressure-Less Saul Could Have Biggest Impact at Chelsea

1005603083
News

Revealed: The Chelsea Matches Christian Pulisic Could Miss Due to Ankle Injury

sipa_28663484
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

sipa_34577333 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Demands to Chelsea Squad for Aston Villa Contest