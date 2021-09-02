Saul Niguez Delivers Update on Atletico Madrid Future Following Chelsea Loan Switch

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has discussed his future at Atletico Madrid following a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old arrived on Deadline Day, beating the transfer deadline to sign for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking on Twitch following the move, Saul delivered an update on his future.

He said: "All my options were good. Staying was spectacular and going to Chelsea, too. Staying was not uncomfortable, even if they asked me to play as a winger, as a forward ...

"At the beginning of summer I found out that the club wanted me to leave and that is a blow, but I have played the three games without thinking if I was leaving or not."

When discussing his emotions following signing for Chelsea and whether he could make a loan move permanent in the future, Saul was cautious with his response.

"I want to go, try the experience and see what happens. Then I don't want to think further." he said,

The midfielder went on to admit that he has not played his best football in the past two seasons, despite seeing his side lift the La Liga title last season.

He said: "And I want to meet and see the Saul that I want to see. Not the Saul that they have seen these two years. It frustrated me not to see what I could achieve. I was feeling stuck and now I hope I can unblock myself."

