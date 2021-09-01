Saul Niguez 'Excited' to Make Loan Switch to Chelsea

Saul Niguez has expressed his excitement after joining Chelsea on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old completed a last-minute move to west London on Deadline Day which will see him spend the 2021/22 season under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage.

Chelsea will have the option to make his stay permanent next summer should they wish for a fee of around £30 million.

The Blues submitted the paperwork two minutes before the 11pm (UK) deadline on Tuesday and Saul is set to wear the no.17 shirt in west London.

He could make his debut on September 11 against Aston Villa. Before that, he will travel to London this week to settle into his new surroundings and undergo all of the necessary media duties that come with his transfer to the Champions League winners.

Following his signing, he left a short message for Blues supporters. Saul is ready to get going in a Chelsea shirt and is looking forward to getting his spell at Stamford Bridge started.

What Saul Niguez said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Saul said: "I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon."

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube