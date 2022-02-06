Saul Niguez 'Feels Lucky' to Be Part of Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad

Chelsea's loan midfielder Saul Niguez has admitted that he feels lucky to be participating in the Club World Cup with the Blues.

Saul was named in the 23-man squad for the tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Saul opened up on his emotions going into the competition as he looks to win it.

He said: "It’s a tournament where I feel lucky to be playing in it. I wasn’t in the team that won the Champions League, which is an incredible feat, and I have the opportunity to participate in the Club World Cup which not all teams or players get to play in.

"It’s really about enjoying it and realise that we’re there because my team-mates won the Champions League. We have the chance to win it but each game will be difficult. It’s a beautiful tournament and it will be difficult to compete against all the other champion teams, so it would be great to add the trophy to our cabinet."

Saul has an impressive collection of trophies throughout his career, most recently lifting La Liga in 2021.

He has also won the Europa League in 2018, the Super Cup in the same year as well as the Supercopa de Espana in 2014.

Saul was part of the Atletico Madrid side that finished runners up in the Champions League to Real Madrid in 2016 and will be hoping he does not experience disappointment this year in Blue.

