September 17, 2021
Saúl Ñíguez Makes Sensational Admission Over Chelsea Transfer on Deadline Day

Chelsea star Saúl Ñíguez has revealed the time when he learnt if his move to Stamford Bridge had materialised or not.

The 26-year-old sealed a late switch to west London from Atlético Madrid in the closing hours of the summer transfer window on August 31.

After a few weeks of speculation, the Spain international joined the Blues on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent for £30 million in 2022.

During his recent appearance on Fabrizio Romano's Twitch stream, the midfielder revealed that he was checking the Italian journalist's Twitter feed at 00:20 post Deadline Day to find out if his transfer to Chelsea had indeed been confirmed or not.

Chelsea also signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million, with the Belgium international having already netted four times for the Blues since his arrival to the club in August.

Saúl, who was named amongst the substitutes in the west London side's Champions League tie against Zenit, was hooked at the interval after a shaky display in the Blues' 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

The midfielder appeared to struggle throughout the first 45 minutes of Chelsea's recent league win over Villa, and was replaced by Jorginho at the start of the second half.

Following the victory, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said: "Well, it was hard to do. I had the feeling he struggled.

"He had some big mistakes, passing mistakes and errors."

