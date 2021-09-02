Saul Niguez Makes Thomas Tuchel Admission Following Chelsea Move

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has discussed his excitement ahead of working with Thomas Tuchel following his season-long loan move to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid.

Tuchel was keen to bring in the Spaniard as the Blues were light in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho the three most trusted options.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, follwing his loan move to Chelsea, Saul discussed his excitement of working with Tuchel.,

"Very happy," he said regarding the chance to work under the German. "Kepa always speaks really well about him. His teams always deliver and get great results."



Tuchel's Chelsea side knocked an Atletico Madrid side which included Saul, out of the Champions League on the way to lifting the trophy last season.

The midfielder continued to expand on how working under the manager would benefit him personally and admitted that he is looking forward to training under the Chelsea boss.

"I think it's going to be a good thing for me, personally. I'm really nervous, I'm looking forward to training with my new teammates, despite the international break."

The Spaniard could make his debut when Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League after the international break but will be hoping to impress Tuchel in training whilst his new collegues are on international duty.

Saul has taken the number 17 upon his arrival in London.

The Blues have the opportunity to make the deal permanent next summer after agreeing an option to buy with Atletico Madrid.

