Saul Niguez Names Fernando Torres as Former Blue He Spoke to Before Signing for Chelsea

Saul Niguez has revealed the former Chelsea player that he spoke to before signing for the club on transfer deadline day.

The midfielder joined as Chelsea beat the deadline to add the Spaniard to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Saul said he spoke to former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torrres.

He proceeded to reveal that the pair are 'big friends' and that they are in regular communication.

Saul also named Torres in his dream starting XI of players that he has played with.

The Spaniards played together during Torres' second spell at Atletico Madrid, after departing Chelsea.

Despite Torres not having the greatest goalscoring record for Chelsea, the former club record holder for most expensive fee enjoyed his life in London and lifted the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Saul delivered an honest interview and discussed all things Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and personal with the Italian journalist, who broke the news regarding his loan move to Chelsea in the summer.

The Blues have an option to make Saul's loan move permanent and could activate this if his performances warrant a transfer.

Saul made his debut against Aston Villa and struggled, being taken off at half-time during the Premier League clash.

