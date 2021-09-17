Saul Niguez Names Impressive 'Dream' Starting XI of Player's He Has Played With Including a Chelsea Player and Two Former Blues

Saul Niguez has named his dream team with players that he has played alongside throughout his career.

The midfielder joined Chelsea on deadline day and named two former Blues, as well as a current player in his line-up.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Saul named his team and it's a very impressive 11.

Jan Oblak; Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Ramos, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Andres Iniesta; David Villa, Fernando Torres, David Silva

Former Chelsea players Filipe Luis and Fernando Torres were named in the line-up as Saul played with the pair during his time at Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder played with Azpilicueta during his time with the Spain national team and could add a few more Chelsea players to his line-up by the end of the season.

Saul also revealed that he spoke with former Blue Torres before making a deadline day switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The club have the option to make the deal permanent if they wish to do so, and Saul will have to impress following a disappointing debut against Aston Villa as he was substituted at half-time.

Thomas Tuchel will utilise the Spaniard as a rotation option this season, providing back-up for N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

