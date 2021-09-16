'Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku' - Saul Niguez Names Chelsea Players That Have Impressed Him

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has heaped praise upon attacking duo Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, saying that he has been impressed by the pair in training.

The 26-year-old sealed a season-long loan move to Chelsea on deadline day and has been training with the club for over two weeks now.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano's Twitch stream 'Here We Chill', Saul heaped preaise on his teammates.

The Spaniard admitted that he is 'so impressed' with Lukaku and that Werner is 'training so well' and at 'a top level'.

The midfielder made his debut against Aston Villa and will be looking to impress Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea have the option to make the loan move permanent next season.

Lukaku has been in fine form since re-joining Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club record £97.5 million fee, whilst Werner struggled since joining the club last season from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea fans will be looking forward to seeing the pair play together as both striker returned from a successful international break ahead of the Aston Villa and Zenit matches.

When asked about their international performances, Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted that it was 'good'.

He said: "It's good. You want them to come back happy and of course without injuries and with good results. This was the case."

