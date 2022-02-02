Saul Niguez Understands Reasons for Limited Chelsea Game Time Under Thomas Tuchel

Saul Niguez fully understands the difficulty in breaking into the Chelsea team as a regular but is ready when Thomas Tuchel needs him.

It's been a slow start for Saul since his Deadline Day loan switch from Atletico Madrid last summer, but he has grown as the months have passed at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Blues this term, but has only played one minute of their last six Premier League matches.

Saul has heavy competition for places in the midfield alongside N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, which has seen him largely used in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches.

But as Chelsea prepare to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend in the capital, Saul has reflected on his playing time under Tuchel and is ready to be called upon by the German.

"The beginning wasn’t easy for me," Saul told the official Chelsea website.

"I have changed my whole life, moving from Madrid, leaving Madrid with my family, changing language and culture, even the small things like driving on the other side of the road!

"Everything has changed - the stadium, team-mates, my whole life. The truth is it hasn’t been easy but I’m very grateful to my team-mates and the club for making it easier for me to adapt. My English is improving and everything is becoming a bit easier.

"Personally, I would like to have played more but I also understand that this team won the Champions League last season so it is difficult to get into the team. I feel good and every day I’m feeling better and prepared for when the head coach needs me."

He added: "I’m enjoying it despite not playing as many minutes as I would have liked to. You have to understand the position of the head coach, that he trusts his players and I have to keep working so that he trusts in me.

"The only way I can change anything is by continuing to work and, when I have the opportunity, to take it because in the first months I didn’t take that opportunity. I’m focused on the work, I don’t give up and when I have the opportunity next and deliver, then I can ask a bit more of the head coach."

