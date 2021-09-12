'Wasn't The Expected Debut' - Saul Niguez Reflects on His Difficult Chelsea Debut

September 12, 2021
Saul Niguez Reflects on His Unexpected & Difficult Debut for Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Saul Niguez has opened up about his debut for Chelsea in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Spanish midfielder signed for the Blues on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day, with the deal also providing Chelsea the option to buy him permanently next summer. 

He was named in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI for the Villa clash, but was substituted at half-time and replaced by Jorginho.

Saul

Speaking on his Twitter account, Saul said: "Wasn’t the expected debut.

"Really happy with my first game & victory with the team."

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Chelsea after just 15 minutes thanks to a wonderful through ball from Mateo Kovacic.

However, Saul appeared to struggle with the tempo and pace of the Premier League and was replaced by the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Jorginho.

With his debut coming at home, he said it was: "Incredible to see Stamford Bridge full of Blues."

Soon after the start of the second half, the Blues doubled their lead after Kovacic capitalised on a mistake from Tyrone Mings and slotted the ball past Jed Steer.

Lukaku wrapped the game up in stoppage time as he blasted a shot from the edge of the box into the roof of the net courtesy of a great run and pass from Cesar Azpilicueta.

Despite a challenging start, the Blues debutant was part of the La Liga title winning squad last season and the 26-year-old will have plenty more chances to prove his worth in the Chelsea squad this season.

