Saúl Ñíguez Reflects on Nervous End to Deadline Day Following Chelsea Loan Move

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has delivered his verdict on the dramatic end to the summer transfer window as he completed a late loan move to Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has joined the European champions on a season-long loan from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.

An option to buy for £30 million has also been included in the deal, as the Spanish star is set to compete with the likes of N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić at the heart of midfield.

Photo by ALTERPHOTOS/Atletico de Madrid/Pool/Sipa USA

Immediately after the confirmation of his loan move to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, the Elche-born midfielder reflected on the nervous end to the transfer window as he finally completed a switch to west London in the final hours, in an interview with Ibai Llanos on Twitch.

"At 11:57 p.m. we finished reviewing the contract and they had to see it there. I was like (David) De Gea," said Saúl, as quoted by Marca.

"I thought: 'This is not going to come in and that's it.' It has been a long afternoon and night. My wife was very nervous, we have had some very complicated days, because this decision is not easy. Leaving my house on a new adventure is complicated."

Photo by Ruben Albarran / Pressinphoto

Less than 15 hours after his loan switch to Chelsea was confirmed, Saul has been spotted leaving his home country to jet to London, as he is set to join up with his teammates at Cobham after completing media duties and making his move official, as per El Chiringuito TV.

The midfielder also took to social media and confirmed that he is ready to fly to the UK on Wednesday, as a Twitter post from his official account read: "See you there!!! Chelsea FC"

