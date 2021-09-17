Saúl Ñíguez Reveals Chelsea COVID-19 Training Arrangements

Chelsea star Saúl Ñíguez has revealed what it has been like training at Cobham since his arrival to west London.

The 26-year-old sealed a late switch to west London from Atlético Madrid in the closing hours of the summer transfer window on August 31.

After a few weeks of speculation, the Spain international joined the Blues on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent for £30 million in 2022.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Speaking to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitch stream, the midfielder recently revealed that the Chelsea squad has been divided into three dressing rooms as things stand owing to COVID-19.

The Atlético academy graduate further stated that he shares a great relationship with his new set of teammates, and that they have a 'good winning mentality'.

The Spaniard also said that he has forged a good bond with Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, who arrived to the club on a club-record transfer fee (£97.5 million) in August.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Saúl was hooked at the interval after a shaky display in the Blues' 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

"We don’t doubt his (Saúl's) quality or ability to adapt. It takes now maybe a bit of time to get it off his shoulders. The good thing is that he is at the age where he does not worry too much," said Tuchel, in his press-conference ahead of Chelsea's tie against Tottenham.

"He (Saúl) is confident, and the good thing is that everybody in the dressing room and club knows him well. We have played against him, so we know his qualities.

"There are no doubts (over Saúl's ability). The best thing to react is what he did, he trains good and with intensity. This will prepare him for the next time he is on the pitch with us."

