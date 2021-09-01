Saúl Ñíguez Reveals 'Important' Kepa Arrizabalaga Role in Chelsea Loan Switch

Chelsea's new signing Saúl Ñíguez has touched on the role played by international teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga in his loan move to Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international has joined the five-time Premier Legaue champions on a season-long loan from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.

An option to buy for £30 million has also been included in the deal, as the 26-year-old is set to compete with N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić at the heart of midfield in west London.

(Photo by Manu Reino / PRESSINPHOTO)

Speaking on the role played by Arrizabalaga in his decision to join the European champions on Deadline Day, the midfielder said: "It is very important that he be there," as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"It is an important step. If he had not been there, it would have been different.

"Going on loan for a year and having a partner with whom I have been spending many years in the lower categories of the (Spain) National Team is important."

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Less than 15 hours after his loan switch to Chelsea was confirmed, Saul has been spotted leaving his home country to jet to London, as he is set to join up with his teammates at Cobham after completing media duties and making his move official, as per El Chiringuito TV.

The midfielder also took to social media and confirmed that he is ready to fly to the UK on Wednesday, as a Twitter post from his official account read: "See you there!!! Chelsea FC"

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube