'Two Months' - Saul Niguez Gives Estimation to Reach 'Top Level' for Chelsea

Chelsea new boy Saul Niguez has given a time estimation for when he will be at the 'top level' for his new club, following a disappointing debut at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder was taken out of the match at half-time, with Thomas Tuchel bringing on Jorginho.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Saul said it will take him two months until he reaches the top of his game.

The Spaniard arrived from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day and was thrown into the action against Aston Villa.

However, he was less than impressive and looked off the boil before being substituted at half-time.

Saul revealed that his manager Thomas Tuchel reaffirmed that he has trust in him and is willing to give him time to prove himself.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel admitted that Saul had struggled on his debut. He said: "We played with some guys in a new consolation. Saul had trouble to adapt to the intensity and our structure and style of play, the intensity of the Premier League. Callum on the right side, it is not his favourite position."

The midfielder did not feature against Zenit in the opening fixture of Chelsea's Champions League campaign but could get some minutes as the Blues travel to Tottenham on Sunday.

