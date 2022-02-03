Skip to main content
Saul Niguez: Chelsea Need to Take Opportunity in FA Cup to Win Important Plymouth Tie

Saul Niguez has highlighted the importance of the FA Cup and has sent a message to his Chelsea teammates telling them to 'take the opportunity' against Plymouth Argyle. 

Thomas Tuchel's side welcome the League One outfit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the fourth round.

It was a comfortable third round win for last season's runners-up as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over non-league Chesterfield last month.

imago1009015743h (1)

It's a step up this time round against Steven Schumacher's side, who will be backed by 6,000 travelling Greens in the capital at the weekend. 

Chelsea will be hoping to go one step better this year after two consecutive years of losing in the final. 

It's a busy month for Tuchel and the Blues. They have a Club World Cup tournament next week in Abu Dhabi, before the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month against Liverpool at Wembley.

Read More

But the focus for the Champions League holders is on this weekend against Plymouth, and Saul knows it's an important month ahead which starts on Saturday.

What Saul Niguez said

"We had a difficult month in December, which is normal, but we can only judge the season at the end," reflected Saul to the official Chelsea website.

imago1009014427h (1)

"Right now, we’re in a final and we have another potential final at the Club World Cup. In the Premier League, we’re not where we want to be but all we can do is keep working and play game by game and see where we finish.

"It’s the same for the FA Cup. We need to take the opportunity to compete in a cup that everyone in England has told me is very important and we’re in the final of the Carabao Cup as well so it’s an exciting season, even if we’ve been in a bit of a complicated moment. We need to stick together and get rid of any bad atmosphere that came from bad results but the group is united."

