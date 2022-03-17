Skip to main content
Saul Niguez Tests Positive for Covid-19 Following Chelsea Absence vs LOSC Lille

Chelsea's Saul Niguez has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after not being included in the Blues' squad against LOSC Lille on Wednesday.

The Spaniard missed out on the 22-man squad to travel to France, with no reason stated.

Taking to Twitter, Saul has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

imago1010494145h

He wrote: "Unfortunately we have tested positive for COVID. We are all fine for now, nothing serious. Now it's time to take care of ourselves and improve until we are negative."

This comes as Marcos Alonso has just returned from his absence due to Covid. 

Saul was filling in at left wing-back and in midfield during Alonso's period on the sideline.

It is unclear as to whether Saul tested positive before or after the match against Lille.

imago1010406882h

It has previously been reported that Chelsea have decided to send Saul back to Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, rather than sign him forbetween €40 and €50 million.

He has been a bit-part player so far but admitted that he understands the lack of game time he experienced since signing on loan on deadline day in the summer.

"I have changed my whole life, moving from Madrid, leaving Madrid with my family, changing language and culture, even the small things like driving on the other side of the road!" he said.

"Everything has changed - the stadium, team-mates, my whole life. The truth is it hasn’t been easy but I’m very grateful to my team-mates and the club for making it easier for me to adapt. My English is improving and everything is becoming a bit easier.

"The only way I can change anything is by continuing to work and, when I have the opportunity, to take it because in the first months I didn’t take that opportunity. I’m focused on the work, I don’t give up and when I have the opportunity next and deliver, then I can ask a bit more of the head coach."

He will be looking to work his way back into the starting XI when he returns from Covid-19, with it unclear as to when this will be.

