Saul Niguez to Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel Made Personal Call to Land Transfer

Thomas Tuchel delivered a personal message to Chelsea's new signing Saul Niguez prior to his summer arrival, it has been revealed.

The 26-year-old signed for the Blues on Deadline Day in the closing minutes after Chelsea completed the paperwork with two minutes remaining of the summer window.

Saul, who will wear the no.17 shirt at Chelsea and could make his debut against Aston Villa, joins the ranks and bolsters Tuchel's midfield options, adding to the already N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

The deal was left down to the wire, but it was Tuchel's intervention which sealed the summer deal.

As per Goal, Saul was told by the Chelsea boss in a private phone call that he would be used solely in central midfield and not in a variety of positions.

Saul was quick to praise the midfielders he's joined and will compete with on a daily basis to try to convince Tuchel of a starting position in the side.

What Saul Niguez said following Chelsea arrival

"The three midfielders who are playing are at a high level. It will not be easy to play, but if I put my mind to it and fight it, I can get it," said Saul.

"Chelsea has promised me to train in my position (midfield), but to play we will see. To return to certain roles that I do not play in now - that is the most important reason for my decision.

"This transfer is a step out of my comfort zone for me. I believe that you will see a new Saul in a new (better) place."

