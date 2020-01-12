Sean Dyche: Chelsea were too strong for Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits Chelsea were too strong for his side at Stamford Bridge, despite a few controversial calls being made by referee Kevin Friend.

Chelsea came out comfortable winners against the Clarets in a 3-0 win in west London, which damns Burnley to their fourth straight league defeat, to leave them four points from safety.

Dyche held his hands up post-match, and admitted Chelsea's performance was too strong for the visitors.

"They're a strong side, we know that, and they performed very well, I've got no question with the result, they were too strong for us overall," Dyche said.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty, and Dyche reveals he believes the decision to award the Blues a penalty was the right one.

"We're a bit stretched at the minute but I still like the team we put out, and felt we could contain it early, which we were doing, but you give away a penalty - and it is a penalty, Lowts [Matthew Lowton] does try and pull out of it, but he still makes contact so I have no problem with that.

"At first I did think he [Willian] had gone down too easily but he hadn't when I saw it back and it's a penalty."

But the Burnley boss was disappointed with the officials over Tammy Abraham's goal to double Chelsea' lead to almost kill the game off.

"The second one my only gripe and I don't want to over-egg it because they were too strong - but I keep seeing people get touched on the shoulder and their legs fail and they get penalties.

"Tarky [James Tarkowski] gets two hands in his back and he can't recover to try and win the header.

"Obviously Popey [Nick Pope] knows he should deal with it, but I don't like that when there's VAR, I think that's the point of it. Tarky gets two hands in his back and he can't recover to try and win the header.

"Obviously Popey knows he should deal with it, but I don't like that when there's VAR, I think that's the point of it."

