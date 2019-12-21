Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Sean Dyche leaves door open for Danny Drinkwater at Burnley with loan deal set to expire

Matt Debono

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has left the door open for midfielder Danny Drinkwater to remain at Turf Moor beyond his initial short-term loan deal. 

Drinkwater's deal in Lancashire is set to end in January after joining from Chelsea in the summer 

The 29-year-old's spell with Burnley will end on January 6th, which means Drinkwater could only have four games left with the Premier League side. 

DD L
From Premier League glory with Leicester City in 2016, Drinkwater's future remains unclear. Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Burnley's 1-0 win over Bournemouth, Dyche confirmed the midfielder is 'looking fitter and sharper' and he will 'wait and see' on whether the 29-year-old will continue at Burnley for the remainder of the season.

"I have had a chat with Danny Drinkwater today [Friday], he is looking fitter and sharper and we will wait and see. We will see if he can get himself a shirt and play well for us."

He has only featured for Burnley once this season in the Premier League, which was against Manchester City at the start of December, where he played just under 60 minutes. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I can't seen them getting back into the top-four' - Paul Merson on if Chelsea lose to Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea's quick start to the season shocked many, but their impressive form has dwindled out in recent weeks, and now Frank Lampard sees his side's top-four spot in huge jeopardy.

2010-2019: Chelsea's Team of the Decade

Daniel Childs

A glittering, trophy-laden ten years have solidified the Kings of the Fulham Road at the top of the English game as Roman Abramovich's empire has only grown in strength and added further silverware to a bulging trophy cabinet.

Jose Mourinho reveals reason why he won't share drink with Frank Lampard after Tottenham versus Chelsea

Matt Debono

Jose Mourinho has said he won't share a post-match drink with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard once Spurs have taken on the Blues.

Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard offers boost ahead of trip to Spurs

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirmed that their will be only one absentee for the Blues' trip to north London, with the rest of his Chelsea squad available for selection.

Chelsea release commemorative 1970 FA Cup triumph kit

Matt Debono

Chelsea have confirmed the release of their new 1970s inspired kit, which will launch in the New Year.

Frank Lampard refuses to discuss Chelsea's plans for the upcoming January transfer window

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard isn't looking to talk about the winter window which is just a couple of weeks away from opening.

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea head across London to face an in-form Tottenham Hotspur, now managed by Jose Mourinho, in the Premier League on Sunday.

Permutations: Chelsea's path into Champions League knockout stages

Matt Debono

Chelsea will need to secure a result against LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday to have any chance of progressing to the last-16 of the competition.

HIGHLIGHTS: Goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta secure last-16 progression in Champions League for Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea head into the knockout stages of the Champions League after first-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta secured all three points in West London.

Report: Chelsea 2-1 LOSC Lille | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea have secured progression into the last-16 of the Champions League, as the Blues claimed victory against LOSC Lille in West London.