Sean Dyche leaves door open for Danny Drinkwater at Burnley with loan deal set to expire

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has left the door open for midfielder Danny Drinkwater to remain at Turf Moor beyond his initial short-term loan deal.

Drinkwater's deal in Lancashire is set to end in January after joining from Chelsea in the summer

The 29-year-old's spell with Burnley will end on January 6th, which means Drinkwater could only have four games left with the Premier League side.

From Premier League glory with Leicester City in 2016, Drinkwater's future remains unclear. Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Burnley's 1-0 win over Bournemouth, Dyche confirmed the midfielder is 'looking fitter and sharper' and he will 'wait and see' on whether the 29-year-old will continue at Burnley for the remainder of the season.

"I have had a chat with Danny Drinkwater today [Friday], he is looking fitter and sharper and we will wait and see. We will see if he can get himself a shirt and play well for us."

He has only featured for Burnley once this season in the Premier League, which was against Manchester City at the start of December, where he played just under 60 minutes.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube