    • November 5, 2021
    Sean Dyche Makes Honest Admission Regarding Frank Lampard & Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea vs Burnley

    Burnely manager Sean Dyche has praised Thomas Tuchel, when discussing how the Chelsea manager has done compared with Frank Lampard.

    Tuchel replaced Lampard in January and went on to win the Champions League in his first season with the Blues.

    Speaking ahead of Burnley's visit to Stamford Bridge via LancsLive, Dyche fielded several questions about the match.

    When asked about Chelsea, he said: "I think they are using good players wisely, a very strong squad.

    "They have spent a lot of money to strengthen, that investment as well as the coaching is paying off."

    Dyche then continued to discuss the Blues boss, Tuchel, as he compared his time in London with that of previous manager Lampard.

    "I thought Frank was doing a good job personally but the new manager has definitely had an affect." he said.

    Chelsea will be looking to maintain their good form that has seen them go top of the Premier League table, sitting four points ahead of Manchester City and three ahead of Liverpool.

    However, it will not be an easy occassion as Burnley come into the game off the back of a 3-0 victory over Brentford, whilst Chelsea played in midweek and are without Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

