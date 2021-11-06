Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sean Dyche Responds to Thomas Tuchel Calling Burnley 'Lucky' Following 1-1 Draw

    Author:

    Burnley manager Sean Dyche has stood up for his side in response to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's comments following the pair's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

    Tuchel used the word 'lucky' when describing Burnley's 1-1 draw with the league leaders on Saturday afternoon.

    With goals from Kai Havertz and Matej Vydra, both sides came away from the league fixture with a point despite the hosts having countless chances to blow the Clarets away in west London.

    imago1007847985h

    Speaking after the fixture, Dyche laughed off the comments, claiming that he would say the same if the shoe were on the other foot.

    "I can understand being very frustrated and if the shoe was on the other foot, maybe I would be like that," Dyche said after the game, as quoted by Adam Newson.

    The comments that the Burnley manager was responding to came from Thomas Tuchel who labelled their draw as 'lucky' for the Clarets.

    imago1007848768h

    "Very lucky but that's football," Tuchel said, as quoted by football.london. "Were we lucky in the first of these seven matches to escape with a clean sheet against Brentford? Yes, we were.

    "So, of course, they were lucky but that's why everyone loves the game because it's possible to win matches like this."

    Vydra's equaliser was the first goal from open play that the Blues have conceded so far in this year's Premier League season.

    imago1007848768h
    Sean Dyche Responds to Thomas Tuchel Calling Burnley 'Lucky'

