Sebastian Coe has launched a warning over Chelsea's debt ahead of their pending takeover in the coming weeks.

The Blues fan was part of the bid launched by Sir Martin Broughton that were interested in a purchase of the reigning World and European Champions.

However the consortium that is being led by American businessman and co-owner of the LA Dodgers Todd Boehly are closing in on the takeover of Chelsea after being named as the preferred bidder by Raine Group.

In an interview with LBC Radio, via the Mirror, Coe sent a warning about the club's debt as they prepare for their new owners.

"Fans like me want a resolution to this but they want to make sure the club lands in the right hands and that the club isn't lumbered with debt for the next 50 years.

"As someone who's been involved in sport, there is a vacuum here if we're not careful, which is going to impact on the players - it's certainly going to impact on the coaching. To be sitting in a stadium where you're regularly 10,000 fans down because you can't sell seats - there is a problem here.

"The rest of the decisions have to be made properly, there is a process and this is a one-off. You don't see clubs being sold in these circumstances so Government will have to be really clear what it wants out of this."

The Premier League are set to be able to sign off a deal from Boehly and his camp for the club within the next week or so.

This comes after they completed their Owners' and Directors' Test on the consortium as the process approaches its completion.

