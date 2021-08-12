Section of Chelsea Fans Set to Miss Out on Attending Opening Premier League Match Against Crystal Palace

A section of Chelsea fans who sit in the Matthew Harding Lower could miss out on attending the Blues' opening match of the 2021/22 Premier League season due to maintenance at Stamford Bridge.

The fans are set to return to a full capacity Stamford Bridge for the new season.

However, the official club website have announced that some fans may miss out on the match.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea FC reportedthat certain sections of the Matthew Harding stand 'may need to remain closed' after the club has been replacing over 12,000 seats in the Shed Upper and Matthew Harding Lower.

They continue to state that the areas most at risk are Matthew Harding Lower blocks 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16.

Chelsea will continue to work to ensure that 'as many seats as possible' are available as they look to bring fans back to the Bridge.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

If your seat is affected, season ticket holders will receive a 'pro-rata refund for the match plus a refund of any reasonable pre-booked travel costs'.

The supporters affected will also receive a free ticket to any of the Blues' first three Champions League Group stage matches in the 2021/22 season.

The club issued a sincere apology and will follow up with a definitive announcement by 3pm on Friday, 24 hours before Chelsea kick-off their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace.

The Blues will be looking to challenge for the title this season after winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel last campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube