Man City forward Sergio Aguero names former Chelsea captain John Terry as toughest opponent

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has admitted former Chelsea captain John Terry was his toughest opponent to play against.

The 31-year-old had plenty of duels against John Terry whilst the centre-back was at Chelsea, and he has praised his former rival.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Premier League fixture against Tottenham, the Argentine revealed that the centre-back was a difficult player to play against.

"John Terry. He knew the Premier League, played with a lot of strikers and was difficult.

Sergio Aguero has enjoyed playing against Chelsea - he has scored more goals against the Blues [10] in the Premier League than any other player. Getty Images

"He's strong, he's so clever - in my first three years, John Terry was so difficult."



The Argentine did enjoy his visit to face Aston Villa recently, where Terry is now the no.2 at, after he netted his 12th hat-trick in the Premier League to surpass Alan Shearer's record.

If John Terry was in that defence, he would have for sure had a harder time in getting those three goals.

AGUERO TO CHELSEA? TERRY RUBBISHES CLAIMS OF SAYING NO TO ARGENTINE!

Sergio Aguero was close to joining Chelsea back in 2009, but it was speculated that the former Blues captain influenced the decision of Chelsea not to sign the prolific forward.

A decision which would look baffling now considering Aguero's presence on the world stage, but Terry confirmed that the reports were incorrect.

"Where do these get the stories from?," Terry said on his Instagram.

“If they bothered calling players’ agents it would solve an awful lot of nonsense.”

