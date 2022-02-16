Sergio Aguero Labels Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard as Better than Steven Gerrard & Paul Scholes

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has named Frank Lampard as the best player, ahead of Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.

The 33-year-old participated in a question and answers session on Twitter on Tuesday.

Taking to his social media account, Aguero caused outrage as he claimed Lampard was better than Gerrard and Scholes.

When asked who he thinks was better, Aguero simply replied 'Lampard'.

The debate between the three has gone on for generations, back to when Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea were all competing for the Premier League title with Gerrard, Lampard and Schole in their midfields.

The trio could not quite make it work for England together despite all their qualities, but always impressed for their club sides as they won several titles.

It should comeas no surprise as Aguero chose Lampard for his answer to the debate, with the pair playing together after the Englishman left Chelsea.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Lampard spent a season at Manchester City in 2014-15, playing 32 times after hardly featuring for Chelsea the year before.

Aguero clearly built a good relationship with Lampard and has publcily backed him as a better player than the other two.

Lampard since went into management and led Chelsea to a top four finish before being sacked half way through the 2020-21 campaign.

Gerrard has also found success as a manager, leading Rangers to an unbeaten league title in Scotland before joining Aston Villa.

Scholes, on the other hand, had a disappointing managerial stint at Oldham Athletic.

