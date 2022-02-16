Sergio Aguero Names Chelsea Legend John Terry as Toughest Defender He's Faced

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has named Chelsea legend John Terry as the toughest centre back he has ever faced in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old retired from football due to health problems and took to Twitter to answer fan questions about his career.

Taking to Twitter, Aguero named Terry as the toughest centre back he has ever faced in the Premier League.

The pair used to go head to head as Manchester City and Chelsea competed for Premier League titles with Blues captain Terry always up for a fight.

Aguero got the better of the defender on several ocassions, however, as he had a fantastic goalscoring record against Chelsea.

The compliment was shared by Terry, who referred to Aguero as one of the greatest Premier League players of all time in a respectul Twitter post after the Argentinian announced his retirement from football.

Terry faced many strikers during his time at Chelsea but it is hard to name many who tested him quite like the Manchester City legend.

Aguero was also full of praise for another Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard, who he played with during their time together at Man City.

When asked who he thinks was better between Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes, Aguero simply replied 'Lampard'.

The debate between the three has gone on for generations, back to when Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea were all competing for the Premier League title with Gerrard, Lampard and Schole in their midfields.

Maybe, just maybe, Aguero has a soft spot for his old rivals Chelsea.