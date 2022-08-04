Sergio Aguero Tips Chelsea Forward to Win the Premier League Golden Boot

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said his former teammate, Raheem Sterling, could win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Every season there are usually two names who are the favourites to win the Premier League Golden Boot award. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The last Chelsea player to win the converted award was Dider Drogba in the 2009/10 season when he scored 29 goals.

Since then, the Blues haven't really came to close to winning the Golden Boot. However, that could change this season.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Even though Romelu Lukaku has left and Timo Werner is on the verge of departing too, one of Thomas Tuchel's new signings will be hoping he can challenge to be the top goalscorer next campaign.

Raheem Sterling, who joined the Blues this summer for a reported fee of £50million will probably be Tuchel's most attacking player heading into the new campaign.

That is why Sterling's former Manchester City teammate, Sergio Aguero, has named him as a player who will compete for the Golden Boot.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

"My top picks for the Golden Boot are [Raheem] Sterling, [Erling]Haaland, [Mohamed] Salah and Gabriel Jesús," Aguero told Stake.com.

"But Harry Kane and Son [Heung-Min] for example have always been among the top scorers and I see no reason why they should not repeat.

"All of them are talented and play in good teams which I expect to perform well."

