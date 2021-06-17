Sergio Ramos Has Already Been Warned Against Chelsea Move by Former Blues Player

With the Ramos to Chelsea rumours swirling, could Courtois stand in the way of a possible deal?

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could make his way to Chelsea this summer, but Thibaut Courtois' opinion may stand in the way.

Before a tear could even dry after Ramos' emotional goodbye to Real Madrid, speculation quickly began about the player's future. Naturally, a move to Chelsea makes sense for both parties and as such, the Blues quickly became the subject of rumours for a potential landing spot for the defender.

Those rumours were only fuelled as it came out that Ramos is expected to play in either London or Paris this upcoming season. It is hard to deny that a backline that includes Thiago Silva and Ramos would make for an incredible storyline, but one obstacle could stand in the way: Courtois.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Courtois' unceremonious exit from Chelsea could very well influence the former Madrid captain's thoughts on joining the European champions during this window. The Madrid goalkeeper has infamously talked down about Chelsea when speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad shortly after his Blues departure back in 2018.

“In training, you see that the level is high. I am now experiencing on a daily basis that Sergio Ramos is the best centre-back in the world. The level [at Real Madrid] is higher than at Chelsea.

“[The Bernabeu is] twice as big [as Stamford Bridge], of course, it's a very different feeling. If you look forward, you only see a wall of people, while at Stamford Bridge you can still see the sky or the hotel behind the grandstand."

Ramos could be influenced by Courtois' opinion solely because of the respect the two have for each other as players and teammates. However, at this stage in Ramos' career he will likely want to land in a spot that affords him the best opportunity to win trophies. The west side of London could very well be his best chance.

